TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Ashampoo Snap 9 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Take a look behind the fifth door on our free downloads advent calendar to find Ashampoo Snap 9 – the ultimate screen capture software.

There are lots of screen capture tools around, but Ashampoo Snap 2018 is something special. It takes still screenshots and records video at resolutions up to 4K with the tap of a keyboard shotcut or a click of the auto-hiding floating keyboard. It can capture entire scrolling webpages, and even take static grabs of full-screen games.

Once you've captured your screen, the grab opens in Ashampoo Snap 2018's built-in editing suite, where you can add annotations and graphics to explain what's happening on-screen.

Ashampoo Snap 9 runs quietly in the background until it's needed, and multi-core support means tasks like full-screen video recording and rendering collages are as fast as possible. Download it free today and give it a try. You'll wonder how you managed without it.

In case you missed it...