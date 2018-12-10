TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Ashampoo Snap 2018 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Take a look behind the 10th door on our free downloads advent calendar to find Ashampoo Snap 2018 – the second screen capture tool we're offering this year, and one of the best around.

Ashampoo Snap 2018 is packed with all the tools you need to capture anything from your PC's screen, including action from full-screen games, with no loss of quality in resolutions up to 4K.

If you've taken a screenshot from a webpage, you can include the URL as a text overlay or in the image's metadata for easy organizing and sorting later.

The software runs discreetly in the background, using minimal system resources, until you activate it using the hidden floating control panel or a quick keyboard shortcut.

Once you've taken your shot, you're free to edit and annotate it using Ashampoo Snap 2018's extensive range of pre-made graphics and effects, before saving it to your desktop or the cloud.

You can also upgrade to Ashampoo Snap 10 for a special discounted price of $16. You'll find the offer within Ashampoo Snap 2018.

