TechRadar Choice Awards 2022: Computing & gaming – vote for your winners!

Audio player loading…

The TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 are here, where we honor the best and most-loved tech available today – with a little help from you.

On this page, you can vote in our Computing and Gaming categories, though there are over 60 categories in total, and you can vote in them all right here if you prefer.

Our own computing and gaming experts created the shortlists for these categories, but we want your input to help choose the final winners!

You'll need to cast your vote before 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on Monday October 24th, 2022 for it to be counted.

At that time, we'll count your votes and then combine your choices with the votes of our expert judges to get the final results, and we'll announce the winners on Monday October 31st, 2022.

This is your chance to help the games and products you love the most to get some recognition for how good they are, so give them some support here, and help us to reward the best of the best!

Vote below, or see other categories here: