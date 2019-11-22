Super Roomba E5 deal: huge $100 off smart robot vacuum ahead of Black Friday

The Black Friday 2019 deals are already coming in thick and fast. Early deals on some of iRobot's most popular Roomba robovacs see some huge price cuts, including $100 off the iRobot Roomba E5 – one of the most advanced robovacs on the market right now.

Robot vacuum cleaners are a great idea. They take a chore none of us enjoy off our hands and make it easy, automated and fuss-free. The problem is, many of them cost a small fortune.

Which is why this deal on the E5, which slashes the price from $379.99 to $279 is one of our top bargains.

The iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) has a 3-stage cleaning system, which doesn't just get rid of all the dirt, pet hair and dust you can see, but all the tiny dust particles and allergens you can't.

It's full of sensors, which means it can navigate around furniture well for a deep clean, and it for the real tech experience it can be customized and controlled via an app or with Alexa and Google Assistant.

