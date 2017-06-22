Steam Summer Sale 2017 dates revealed

Update: And here we go. The Steam Summer Sale has kicked off and you can find the best deals here.

The sun is out, the BBQ is on, but Valve would rather you were shacked up indoors in front of your PC gaming rig. Yep, it's time for the Steam Summer Sale 2017.

It's online money middle-men PayPal that have lifted the lid on this year's summer games deal-a-thon, revealing in a tweet that the Steam Summer Sale for 2017 will kick off on June 22 at 6pm BST / 1pm EST / 10am PST.

UK gamers who spend £20 or more in the Steam store during the sale will also receive £5 off the purchase when paying with PayPal. The offer will run until July 5 2017.

Gaming's Everest

It's always a mixed blessing for PC gamers, is the Steam Summer Sale. Games tend to be heavily discounted – even relatively new titles – with incentives to purchase more and more titles to add to your PC games library.

However, once you're a few Steam sales in (they've been running a few times a year since Christmas 2009 now), you soon find that you've been tempted into buying more games than you'll ever possibly be able to get through in a single lifetime.

Still, if you're new to the PC gaming scene, or missed out on a few key titles when they first released, there's no better time to restock your digital shelves.

We'll be keeping an eye on the sale as it rolls on over the next few days, so keep an eye out for our must-buy picks as the deals meltdown kicks into gear.