Someone please stop me from buying the Samsung CRG9 gaming monitor on Prime Day

There are a ton of PC gaming deals around for Prime Day, at least if you don't need a gaming laptop or PC (there aren't many good laptops for sale). But the one deal that's been tempting me is the Samsung CRG9, one of the best gaming monitors I've ever used.

Right now the Samsung CRG9 gaming monitor on sale at Amazon for just $899, chopping a whopping $600 off of its list price, making it almost what I would call "affordable". The temptation is real with this one.

With a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440, an aspect ratio of 32:9 and HDR 1,000, the Samsung CRG9 is one of the most luxurious gaming monitors on the market right now. And for Amazon Prime Day, you can get it for $899, a full 40% off its list price. View Deal

Now, $899 for a gaming monitor might sound expensive, but I've used this thing. Not only does it take up your entire field of view when you're playing the best PC games, but it is one of the most beautiful monitors out there right now.

The 120Hz model is the one on sale right now, which may be disappointing if you wanted the 2020 version, which pushes it up to 240Hz. But trust me, that 5,120 x 1,440 panel is tough to drive. Even with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, I can only push around 100-120 fps in Final Fantasy XIV, let alone AAA hits like Cyberpunk 2077.

But while it's hard to power, if you have the hardware for it, it's one of the most gorgeous gaming monitors on the market right now, and one of the only ones that supports HDR 1000 – or as I like to call it, actually HDR. It also hits 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, so it's both bright and beautiful.

Look, it's expensive, but if you have a high-end graphics card like the RTX 3080 or something, there are very few monitors that can show off what that GPU can do like the Samsung CRG9.

Alas, the monitor is too gigantic for my desk, so I will have to let this one go by. But if you have the space for it, it is without a doubt the best monitor I've ever used, and it's absolutely worth it at this price.

