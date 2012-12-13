Windows 8 Store now accepts PEGI 18 games

Windows Store has begun accepting games rated PEGI 18, with Grand Theft Auto IV and The Witcher the first to make an appearance.

There was some outcry after the store's initial Ts and Cs made it seem as though Microsoft's new app store wouldn't be allowing any kind of adult content, although Microsoft soon changed its tune.

The dev terms originally read, "Apps with a rating over PEGI 16, ESRB MATURE, or that contain content that would warrant such a rating, are not allowed."

In typical Microsoft spin, the Windows Store team are making out like this whole debacle has been a win for everyone.

Ted Dworkin, director of Program Management at Windows Store, explained just how: "In welcoming PEGI 18 games into the Store, we again reinforce two principles—flexibility and confidence—fundamental to the Windows Store."

See guys? It was all part of the plan.

Down with the kids

If you're worried that this influx of violent, sexualised gaming content means that nobody in Redmond is thinking of the children, don't.

The Windows 8 Store's Microsoft Family Safety integration means that any age-restricted content is hidden away behind passwords and the like.

Not that that'll stop any particularly determined teenagers, we shouldn't imagine.