Spartan joins Internet Explorer on Windows 10

Microsoft has confirmed that it will ship Windows 10 with both the "old" Internet Explorer 11 and the "new" Spartan rendering engines, but the company has made it clear that it will be focusing its resources on the latter.

It also seems as if two separate browsers will be available with Spartan being seen as the way forward for Microsoft, according to the Group Program Manager for Internet Explorer, Jason Weber.

Webber wrote on the MSDN blog that Spartan is designed to work across the entire Windows 10 device family regardless of whether they come with traditional input peripherals (mouse, keyboard) or whether they will rely on touch entirely.

The IE11 engine, he suggested, would be kept for legacy enterprise websites "when needed" with the new rendering engine used for websites. That apparent "forking" ensures that the browser is compatible across a very broad spectrum.

"Interoperatbility" was mentioned six times in the post which shows how focused the company is on making sure that its brand new browser works with the rest of the web.

