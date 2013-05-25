Google and Microsoft to co-develop YouTube app for Windows Phone

Microsoft and Google have put aside their differences and agreed to work together to finally give Windows Phone users an official YouTube app.

Microsoft had incurred Google's wrath by launching its own YouTube app which did not serve advertisements, leading the search giant to demand its removal.

Microsoft responded by saying it would be happy to work with Google, but cannot add advertisements without the company's technical know-how.

It seems the olive branch was well received at Mountain View and the two sides will now align for a forthcoming, shiny, official YouTube app.

Come together

Microsoft said: "Microsoft and YouTube are working together to update the new YouTube for Windows Phone app to enable compliance with YouTube's API terms of service, including enabling ads, in the coming weeks.

"Microsoft will replace the existing YouTube app in Windows Phone Store with the previous version during this time."

During the dispute Google was also a little stroppy about the option to download videos from within the Windows Phone YouTube app, and Microsoft has since removed that feature.

Via The Verge