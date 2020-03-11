Say goodbye to paper parking tickets at Mall of the Emirates thanks to its mobile app

If you’ve ever forgotten to get your paper parking ticket validated, or worse, misplaced your ticket entirely, you can now worry less at Mall of the Emirates.

The mall has now introduced a smart parking function to its dedicated mobile app. In addition to viewing how many parking spaces are available at the mall, users can now register their vehicles via the app to gain instant entry into the mall without having to stop for a paper parking ticket.

You can also register a payment method on the app, which automatically charges your card when you exceed the mall’s free parking limits.

For those who can never seem to locate their car in a parking lot, the app also offers a ‘Find my Car’ feature, which uses AI along with parking cameras in the mall parking lot to locate a parked vehicle via a number plate.

The app can be downloaded for iOS and Android.