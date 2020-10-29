Save $200 on Shark and Dyson with these Best Buy Black Friday vacuum deals

If you're looking for either an upright, cordless stick, or robot vacuum, then these three offers are the exact Best Buy Black Friday vacuum deals you were looking for.

Best Buy has some amazing early Black Friday vacuum deals on right now: a Shark DuoClean Upright for just $179.99 (was $329.99); this Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Stick vacuum for a bargain $399.99 (was $549.99), and the iRobot Roomba 960 at the criminally-low price of $299.99 (was $499.99).

There's no telling how long these deals will last, so act quickly if you want to get a top-quality vacuum for not-a-lot of money.

And if you're in the mood for more bargains, even though the official Amazon Black Friday sale is some way off, early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are dropping on Amazon now.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Shark Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum (Sage Green) $329.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this Shark upright vacuum, which features a self-cleaning brush roll, an anti-allergen seal to keep those nasty allergens inside the vacuum, and power control, so you can select suction power according to the surface you're cleaning.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum (Gray) $499.99 $299 at Best Buy

Save $200 on the ultimate in time-saving gadgets: a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba 960 features tech that will map your home and optimise its cleaning route, special brushes designed to work with pet hair, and can even be activated by voice via Alexa or Google Assistant.

View Deal

Dyson - Cyclone V10 Animal Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum $549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on the stylish and perfectly-practical Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless stick vacuum. The Dyson Cyclone V10 will run for 20 mins on full-power mode, 40 mins with a soft brush, and 60 mins when using no powered tools, and can transform into a handheld in seconds.

View Deal

Bonus Dyson air purifier deal

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater and Fan (Iron/Silver) $499.99 $374.99 at Best Buy

Save $125 on this beautiful Dyson air purifier, heater, and fan, that features a HEPA filter that capture 99.97% of small particles (including pollen), has a air-purification capacity of 800 sq. ft., and a 10 fan speeds.



More vacuum cleaner deals

Looking for more vacuum cleaner deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.