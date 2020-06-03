Samsung Galaxy Watch deals bring big price cuts to the US and UK

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are hitting the US and UK this week, with discounts from Best Buy and Amazon offering fantastic prices on the cheap smartwatch and its even cheaper Active sibling. That means you can save plenty of cash on your new wrist-candy, with prices nearing their all-time low positions.

Shoppers in the US can take advantage of a $50 discount on the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active right now, offering up a cheap smartwatch with bags of fitness features for under $150. In the UK, however, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is now under £200 thanks to an £80 discount at Amazon this week. That's just £20 off the lowest price we've seen for this fantastic smartwatch, making this a steal if you missed out last time.

These Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are all compatible with both iOS and Android devices, offering reliable Bluetooth connections and lengthy battery lives for heavy usage. If you want to shop around, however, we're tracking all the best smartwatch prices and deals right here on TechRadar.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - 40mm | $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

If you're shopping for a Samsung Galaxy Watch in the US, you'll find a neat $50 discount on this 40mm Active model. You're still getting all the smartphone integration you would expect from a smartwatch, but there's also plenty of fitness and health tracking features to take advantage of as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm | £279.99 £199.99 at Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy Watch is now under £200 at Amazon. That's not the lowest price we've seen this cheap smartwatch go for, that was over Black Friday last year. However, this is just £20 more than that all-time low which makes this a great opportunity to grab a discount if you missed out last time.

