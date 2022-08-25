Samsung and Prime Video bring LOTR: The Rings of Power content in 8K

Audio player loading…

The world's top Tv manufacturer Samsung Electronics has joined hands with Amazon Prime Video to provide an opportunity for fans to experience exclusive 8K content from the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. Samsung will screen an exclusive sneak peek of 25 minutes of footage from the first two episodes in its Samsung 837 experience center in New York (August 25 August) on its three-story LED video wall in 8K resolution.

An exclusive 8K trailer will also be made available soon. Samsung said dynamic creative materials from the series will debut on Samsung’s famous LED digital screens overlooking New York City’s Times Square, London’s Piccadilly Circus and Milan’s Piazza del Duomo. "Viewers will have the opportunity to experience the epic journey in unimaginable depth and detail on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and 'The Wall' 8K Micro LED displays," the company said.

LOTR universe and Samsung 8K screens: Made for each other

(Image credit: Samsung)

"When considering how to immerse our global fans in the world of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Samsung’s exceptional technology and screens felt like a natural fit," Andrew Bennett, Vice President of Global Device Partnerships at Prime Video said. "Samsung’s depth, detail and incredible passion for the series has started us on an amazing journey together — one we can’t wait for audiences to experience."

"Collaborations such as this mark a major milestone in bringing 8K — the most premium display technology — to the forefront for viewers," Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said.

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K series TVs are claimed to deliver the most immersive home entertainment experience from among the TVs available in the market. The vistas of the Khazad-Dûm, the forests of the elf-capital Lindon, or the island kingdom of Númenor can come alive thanks to Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound (a tech that follows the action on the screen).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series premieres on September 2 on Prime Video, and new episodes will be released every week. The new series highlights the wide expanses of Middle Earth, in its Second Age, years before the events of The Lord of the Rings series. The plot reveals how Tolkien's legendary characters unite together to guard against the resurgence of evil, against all the odds.