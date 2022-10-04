Reliance, Sanmina complete JV - For a manufacturing hub in TN

By Balakumar K
published

Shot in the arm for Make in India initiative

The Chennai plant of Sanmina Corp. (Image credit: Reliance Industries)
Reliance Industries, through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), had, early this year, announced that it was investing Rs 1670 crore ($221 million) to create a joint venture with the US manufacturing company Sanmina Corp for making electronic products in Chennai. Today the two companies announced that the they have completed the JV transaction. 

This partnership is meant to leverage Sanmina’s 40 years of advanced manufacturing experience and  Reliance’s expertise and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem. The manufacturing hub will make, among others, hardware for 5G communications, cloud infrastructure, healthcare systems, and defence and aerospace. The day-to-day business  will continue to be managed by Sanmina’s management team in Chennai, which will be  seamless from an employee and customer perspective. 

Reliance will hold 50.1% equity stake in the joint venture entity with Sanmina owning the remaining  49.9%. As a result of the investment, the joint venture will be capitalized with over $200 million of cash to fund growth. 

Incubation centre for product development

The joint venture is to create a world-class electronic manufacturing hub in India, in line with the government's 'Make in India' vision. The joint venture will prioritize high technology  infrastructure hardware, for growth markets, and across industries. 

In addition to supporting Sanmina’s  current customer base, the joint venture will create a state-of-the-art ‘Manufacturing Technology  Center of Excellence’ that will serve as an incubation centre to support the product development  and hardware start-up ecosystem in India, as well as promote research and innovation of  leading-edge technologies.  

All the manufacturing will take place at Sanmina’s 100-acre campus in Chennai, with the ability  for site expansion to support future growth opportunities as well as to potentially expand to new  manufacturing sites in India. Sanmina Corporation is a manufacturing solutions provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market.

