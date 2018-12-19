Radeon RX 580 deal offers AMD’s best 1080p card for nearly 20% off

If you’re looking for a new graphics card that's a capable performer at Full HD (1080p) resolution, then you might be interested to learn that Newegg has discounted AMD’s RX 580 by $40 for today.

PowerColor’s Red Dragon Radeon RX 580 normally weighs in at an asking price of $219.99, but with Newegg’s promotional code, you can knock it down to $179.99.

This GPU has a boost clock of 1350MHz, coupled with 8GB of GDDR5 video memory clocked at 2000MHz, delivering plenty of power to be able to deal with the latest AAA games at 1080p.

PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 580 $219.99 $179.99 at Newegg

For the money, rest assured that you’re getting plenty of pixel-pushing power with AMD’s RX 580. Use the promotional code 181SRPC85 at checkout to obtain the $40 discount. Deal expires at 11:59pm PT on December 19.View Deal

In fact, in our review , we noted that if you’re looking to play games at this resolution, the RX 580 is “likely one of the strongest value offerings you can purchase” – full stop.

And, of course, that value proposition becomes even stronger, thanks to Newegg’s discount code.

As an extra bonus, note that you get an AMD ‘Raise the Game’ coupon when purchasing this GPU, and this entitles you to download codes for two free games out of a choice from: Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5. The two latter games aren't out until 2019, so consider either a pre-order.

This deal expires at 11:59pm PT on December 19, so act quickly.

Via Digital Trends