PUBG Mobile 0.10 update: Snow theme, Vikendi map might arrive soon

Soon after kicking off season 4 in PUBG Mobile, players received a fairly rich 0.9.5 update with tons of in-game changes, bug fixes and new weapons. It's been less than a month and the freshly leaked patch notes suggest that PUBG Mobile will soon receive the 0.10 update with even more substance in the game-play.

Of all the new features and improvements, what's most exciting here is the hotly anticipated snow map, now officially known as Vikendi. If you don't already know, PUBG has released an official beta of the map on test servers for its PC version today.

PC version of Vikendi (new snow map)

Vikendi - Quick gameplay, intense firefights in snow

The new map is said to be 6Kmx6Km in dimension and is all covered in snow. Unlike the deserted Miramar or topical Sanhok, this one is going to be a new challenge. Tencent in its announcement said, "the gameplay of Vikendi is quicker than Erangel and Miramar, but offers an arguably more tactical experience than Sanhok".

There aren't many details about the map yet, but the leak does tell that there will a new Snow weather mode, and a 'Snowmobile' to ride through the snowy ridges of Vikendi.

In the spawn area, players will get to throw snowballs at each other instead of Apples. Lastly, the leak says Vikendi will be available for download at 0:00 UTC on 20 Dec 2018 and will be available for matchmaking 24 hours later.

Bonus: Although the leaked changelog does not mention it, footprints and vehicle tracks might appear as players travel in snow-covered areas. This will help identify if enemies have passed by.

Thematic changes

If you noticed the new Halloween theme in the main menu, be ready to get a new Snow theme with the update. Players will collect bells from all Classic mode matches and exchange them for rewards.

Shop's front page will look even more focused on the themes of each major update.

Matchmaking changes

Players will now be able to match players from other servers by enabling the option in settings. This will match players of the same tier from different servers in the game.

If you have been quitting matches right after they start, beware, because such players will be banned from finding matches for a period of time.

Other improvements and fixes

The update comes with several tiny improvements. The leaked changelog suggests there will be a new control layout for players with large hands.

To make the gameplay fair and secure, players will be allowed to report for any suspicious behavior while spectating.

If things go as per the leak, players might soon get a relief from tapping the screen million times while collecting rewards. The new update is said to allow players to collect all daily mission rewards at once.

Also, there will be a Firearms Finish Upgrade System, where players can use materials at the Lab to upgrade certain weapon finishes getting additional kill effects, unique kill broadcasts, and death crate appearances.

Other Improvements include support for Arabic language, new quick chat commands and memory efficient chat system. Players now do not need to select a second language for matchmaking and chat.

Note that all the information is based on a leaked changelog of PUBG Mobile version 0.10. We will try and get our hands on the beta as soon as it is available, visit again for all the latest updates.

The PUBG Mobile 0.10 update does not have a confirmed release date yet, but we expect it to land somewhere around December 18.