PSVR 2 preorders: how and where to register your interest now

Sony has finally announced the PlayStation VR2 price and release date – and along with that news, Sony has confirmed that you'll be able to place a PSVR 2 preorder from November 15.

But, seemingly learning from previous mistakes after the PS5 restock fiasco, Sony is asking for those interested to register their details for the chance to pre-order the PSVR 2 later this month. You can jump through the link below to sign up, and you'll be emailed with info on how to pre-order if you're successful.

Currently, the official PlayStation Direct store is the only place allowing you to register your interest in the PSVR 2. You also need to be in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands or Luxembourg to be eligible.

However, it was confirmed that the VR headset will be available to pre-order at other retailers and in other regions ahead of November 15. Stick with us for all the latest updates on where to buy the PSVR 2 ahead of its release on February 23, 2023.

If you're chosen, you'll be able to pick up the standard PlayStation VR 2 that comes with the PSVR 2 headset, PSVR 2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones for $549.99 / £529.99 / €599.99. There's also a PlayStation VR 2 – Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that comes with all of the above and a download code for one of the headline PSVR games, Horizon Call of the Mountain, for $599.99 / £569.99 / €649.99.

For now, if you want to place a PlayStation VR 2 preorder, you can check below for the latest availability and pre-registration details.

Sony's official PlayStation Direct store is the first location to offer PSVR 2 preorders. First, though, you need to register your interest to be given the opportunity to pre-order the upcoming virtual reality headset from November 15. Successful applicants will be emailed a link to pre-order, and orders will be shipping throughout the console's launch week in February 2023.

The PlayStation VR 2 only works with Sony's latest console, so you'll need to own a PS5 in order to use it. And with this year's PS5 Black Friday deals almost here it could be a good time to buy. We're keeping an eye out for any discounted bundles featuring most-wanted games such as God of War Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Horizon Forbidden West, so stick with us for all the latest offers.