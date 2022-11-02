PSVR 2 finally has a price and release date, and it's more expensive than a PS5

By Rhys Wood
Sony has finally announced the price and release date of its PSVR 2 headset, and it's predictably expensive.

PSVR 2 news has slowed down in recent months. But the PS5 virtual reality headset finally has a release date of February 22, 2023, as confirmed by the official PlayStation blog (opens in new tab).

The price tag? An eye-watering $549.99 / £529.99 (around AU$859). And yes, that's more expensive than the PS5 console itself. The basic PSVR 2 bundle includes the headset itself, the PSVR 2 Sense controllers and a pair of stereo headphones.

A bundle that includes Horizon: Call of the Mountain will also be available. Naturally, that'll be slightly more expensive at $599.99 / £569.99 (around AU$939).

