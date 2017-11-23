Print in colour with this wireless Lexmark laser printer for less than £80 during Black Friday

Colour laser printers used to cost almost as much as a house a couple of decades ago but now you can afford one for not much more than a peak time train ticket.

Meet the Lexmark CS310dn, a colour laser printer that costs only £79.98 at Ebuyer and comes with wireless connectivity (via a free Lexmark wireless USB adapter) and a four-year, onsite warranty.

It punches well above its category with a 23 pages per minute rated print speed, duplex printing and a 1200x1200 dpi resolution. As expected, it has an Ethernet port to connect to any networks and, as an added bonus, requires no drivers for Linux.