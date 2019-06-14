Prime Day will struggle to match this PlayStation Plus discount from Amazon

Gamers won't need to wait for Amazon Prime Day to find fantastic savings on PlayStation Plus memberships. For a limited time, Amazon is offering a $20 discount on a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership. This is the best price we've found and a great time to stock up and play your favorite PS games.



A PlayStation Plus membership is perfect for gamers that enjoy playing with other members and like to experience the hottest new games. The online gaming subscription service is for PlayStation gaming consoles and includes exclusive discounts and free monthly games. The membership is required for the PlayStation 4 if you want to play multiplayer games online too. The PS Plus also gives you access to 100GB of storage so you'll be able to upload your saved games to the cloud and transfer them to other consoles or have them backed up somewhere safe.



This killer deal from Amazon gets you a whole year of PlayStation Plus membership perks for the low price of just $39.99. We don't think Amazon will have this promotion for much longer so you should take advantage while you can.

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

For a limited time you can save $20 on a PlayStation Plus membership at Amazon. This is the lowest price available right now for the 12 month membership that allows you to play new games every month.

View Deal

Shop other offers with the cheapest PlayStation Plus prices for memberships and see the the best PS4 prices, bundles, and deals that are currently available.