Focus on Imaging photography show closes after 24 years

It has been announced today that the 2013 Focus on Imaging show, which was held in March this year, was the last time the show will run.

Running for 24 years at the Birmingham NEC, the annual trade show generally featured many of the biggest manufacturers from the camera and photographic industry.

However, in recent years, some of the larger electronics giants, such as Sony, Samsung and Panasonic had been conspicuous in their absence from the show. Traditional photography only players, such as Canon and Nikon usually had large stands.

Closure

On the Focus on Imaging website, Mary Walker, who has run the show for the past two decades, said "Focus on Imaging will not be sold - I'm simply bringing it to an end."

"It's been an immensely rewarding job that has brought experiences and friendships that will always remain. I am certain that the time is right for the industry to perhaps find fresh opportunities and bring new ideas to photographers."

Focus was the UK's largest photographic trade show, but was certainly no rival to Photokina, the bi-annual photography trade show taking place in Cologne. The next Photokina show is due to take place in 2014.

A new photography show, PhotoLive, is due to open in October at London's Hammersmith Novotel.