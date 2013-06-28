T-Mobile beefs up LTE as it preps for 'boldest moves yet'

T-Mobile is expanding its 4G LTE network holdings while scheduling fancy events in New York, indicating big things could be afoot for the U.S. carrier.

The carrier agreed to purchase 10 MHz of LTE-enabling AWS spectrum from U.S. Cellular for $308 million, it announced in a press release today.

The new spectrum will help T-Mobile expand its LTE network to 32 million people in 29 new markets in the Mississippi Valley region, including St. Louis, Nashville, Kansas City, Memphis, New Orleans, and Louisville.

The carrier will roll its fledgling LTE network out to the new markets gradually while continuing to expand and improve its current offerings under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands, it said.

All that glitters is spectrum

"In today's marketplace, spectrum is gold," T-Mobile President and CEO John Legere said in the announcement.

"This is a rare opportunity to secure precious AWS spectrum in key markets that will immediately be put to use by both T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers."

Now the FCC and the Justice Department just have to approve the deal, and judging by Legere's assertion that it will spur wireless competition it seems the carrier is expecting good news.

Bold move, T-Mobile

That's not the only good news in T-Mobile's future - the carrier is also planning an event for July 10 at which it's promising to make its "boldest moves yet."

T-Mobile already kickstarted its LTE network this year, so we're thinking the day holds more LTE news and/or a hardware announcement. Whatever it is, TechRadar has you covered.