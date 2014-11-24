T-Mobile adds another 14 services to Music Freedom

T-Mobile promised over the summer that it would add Google Play Music to its Music Freedom package, and now the carrier's fulfilled that - and then some.

Music Freedom is one of T-Mobile's now-legendary "Un-carrier" initiatives, unveiled in June, and it lets users on the carrier's Simple Choice plans stream an unlimited amount of music on their T-Mobile data connections.

Initially this applied to Pandora, Rhapsody, iHeartRadio, iTunes Radio, Slacker, Spotify, Milk Music and Beatport. Then, in August, T-Mobile added AccuRadio, Black Planet, Grooveshark, Radio Paradise, Rdio and Songza.

Now there are 14 more services to add to that list, including Google Play Music, Xbox Music, SoundCloud, and more.

You need it, they have it

Today's new Music Freedom additions also include a variety of specialty services dedicated to a single genre or other niche: RadioTunes, Digitally Imported, Fit Radio, Fresca Radio, JAZZRADIO, Live365, Mad Genius Radio, radioPup, radio.com, ROCKRADIO, and Saavn.

Users on T-Mobile's Simple Choice plans can now stream all of the services listed above at no cost to their data plans.

T-Mobile says nearly 300% more of its customers are streaming music now compared to before it began offering Music Freedom unlimited, and they're streaming 66 million songs, or 200TB of data, every day.

All that without making a dent in their data plans. You can't argue with that.