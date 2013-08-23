Will Sony be riding the waves at IFA 2013 with a water-resistant Honami?

Sony looks certain to abide by its recent preference for making mobile gadgets resistant to the wet stuff, judging by a Twitter teaser posted to the social network today.

The Japanese company is expected to unveil its next flagship device, '"Honami" (alternately the Xperia i1 and Xperia Z1) at an event prior to the the IFA tech show, which gets underway in early September.

With that in mind, the company tweeted: "About to make a splash... #bestofSony," accompanied by a photo of a slim device submerged in liquid.

Of course, if the new Xperia arrives able to withstand the odd accidental dunk in the toilet bowl, it wouldn't be a surprise. Both the Xperia Z and Xperia Z Ultra were also IP57 and IP58 certified, respectively.

4K making the headlines?

Indeed, unless the device becomes waterproof to 200m or something equally ridiculous, the phone's resistance to the elements is unlikely to be a headline-maker when it's likely announced on Sept. 4.

The Xperia Z1 has been tipped to tout a powerful 20-megapixel camera and the ability to capture 4K video support, which would make it the first smartphone to boast that functionality.

It's also expected to arrive with a 1080p, Full HD 5-inch display (or Reality Display as Sony likes to call it).