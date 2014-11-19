T-Mobile joins Verizon and AT&T in HTC One (M8) for Windows release

The HTC One M8 for Windows launched on Verizon over the summer and on AT&T in early November, and now T-Mobile has joined the party as well.

HTC sent out a note to let us know that its Windows Phone flagship is now available on all three carriers.

T-Mobile is selling the HTC One (M8) for Windows for $24.40 per month over 24 months, for a total of $585.60.

Of course you always have the option to pay it off all at once, but those are the minimum payments due.

This late November HTC One (M8) for Windows release date is a bit off from the November 9 date that was rumored in October when an alleged internal T-Mobile memo leaked, but at least it's finally here. And if you buy it on any carrier before January 31, you get a free Xbox-themed case. Neat?