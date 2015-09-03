Trending
Brands

Samsung phones get FaceTime-like powers thanks to T-Mobile

By Mobile phones  

Works over LTE and Wi-Fi

T Mobile video calls

Video calling can be done through nearly every messaging or VoiP app out there, from Apple's FaceTime and Google Hangouts to Skype, Viber and even Facebook Messenger - but T-Mobile doesn't want you bothering with apps at all.

The Uncarrier is introducing T-Mobile Video Calls, which will let you make video calls to your friend or family straight from your contacts list.

Video calls can be made over LTE or Wi-Fi, and if it isn't a strong enough connection, T-Mobile will switch you back to a voice call.

Currently, you'll only be able to make video calls to other T-Mobile customers, but the Uncarrier says it is working on expanding the service.

"If the person you're calling can't take video calls, the video call icon is greyed out," said T-Mobile chief technology officer Neville Ray.

"We're working with others so you can eventually enjoy built-in video calling across wireless networks."

A Samsung edge

T-Mobile brought iMessage-type texting to Samsung handsets back in July, and it looks like Samsung users will again benefit.

Starting today, T-Mobile Video Calls will be available on the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 5 through a software update.

Anyone with a Samsung Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S6 Edge will get the software update with T-Mobile Video Calls next week.

T-Mobile says that it will add three more devices by the end of the year, but it didn't reveal if these will also be Samsung phones or other handsets.

Related news

See more Mobile phones news