RIM boss Thorsten Heins targets January BB10 device launch

RIM CEO Thorsten Heins believes the crucial first BlackBerry 10 handset will be ready to ship in January.

The recently-appointed boss made the decision to hold back on the launch until 2013 to ensure the OS was fully completed, prompting panic from investors and prophecies of impending doom from analysts.

He says the launch will reinvigorate the beleaguered smartphone giant with a "one-two punch" of a full touchscreen handset and a device with a physical QWERTY keyboard to follow soon after.

Heins told the CIO website in an interview: "What I commit to the public out there is that when we ship BlackBerry 10, we will do it at high quality."

"In January with the full touch device and the QWERTY coming, I think we will reinstall faith in RIM."

'We failed because we succeeded...'

Heins also reassured the world that the delay in launching the potentially life-saving operating system is not a result of the company trying to shoehorn in new features.

Actually, it is down to the success his teams experienced when developing the current ones... if that makes sense.

He added: "It's not because we added stuff to it. The delay is because our software groups were actually so successful in coding the various feature components... we got overwhelmed by integration efforts."

Well that's that cleared up.

Hopefully for RIM's sake its able to live-up to this latest teased launch date as the company's ever-dwindling user-base and investors are rapidly losing patience.

Via: TheVerge