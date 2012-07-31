Republic Wireless clearing its waitlist with Motorola Defy XT353

Republic Wireless is expanding its unique approach to as a smartphone carrier by adding the Motorla Defy XT353.

Launching last November, Republic Wireless promises unlimited data usage for a mere $19 per month.

The carrier does so though what it calls Hybrid Calling Technology, which is a fancy way of saying that its phones default to Wi-Fi wherever and whenever possible as its primary network.

When outside of Wi-Fi range users are still covered though, through a deal with Sprint to access its cellular network.

Initially Republic Wireless only offered the LG Optimus S to customers, but starting today the carrier will also feature the Motorola Defy XT353 in the smartphone's U,S. debut.

Waiting for access

So how do you get in on this $19 per month unlimited plan deal? Well, that may be a tricky prospect.

Republic Wireless is still in its beta phase, and assigning new customers who sign up to beta waves. With today's addition of the Motorola Defy XT353, Republic started bringing in new customers on its waitlist starting with beta wave B.

Users who already were accepted into the beta and are using the Optimus S will also have the option of upgrading to the Motorola Defy XT353, with a $100 discount on the handset's $249 new member price.

Motorola Defy XT353 now in America

The Motorola Defy XT353 launched last year in Europe, and is making its U.S. debut with Republic Wireless.

It features a 3.7-inch Gorilla glass screen, a dust and water resistant design, 1GHz processor, 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, a VGA front camera, and Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

The $249 asking price, or $149 for an upgrade, may seem like a lot for the handset, but keep in mind the $19 per month plan isn't subsidizing the price like you would find with the bigger carriers.