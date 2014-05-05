Play then pay: Optus now lets you buy Google Play apps on your phone bill

Optus customers looking to splurge on apps for their new Sony Xperia Z2 now won't have to pay a cent until their phone bill arrives, thanks to today's announcement of direct carrier billing from Optus.

From Wednesday, Optus postpaid customers will be able to download apps, movies and magazines without their credit cards taking a beating. The charges will simply appear on their next monthly bill.

In order to make sure you don't get too carried away - or that the kids don't go on a spending spree - Optus has implemented a maximum spend of $49.99 per transaction and $200 per month.

Customers will also be protected from buyer's regret or accidental purchases via a 15-minute window for cancellations.

Sign up now, pay later

Optus customers can access direct billing through a quick one-time registration and validation process through Google Play.

The service can also be used for in-app purchases, so you can buy more Candy Crush lives now and curse your lack of patience later.

Of course, Optus is not the first telco with such an offering. Telstra's direct billing service launched at the end of 2012.