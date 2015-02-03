Nexus 6 release date: where can I get it?

Update 2/3/2015: Ever the late bloomer, Verizon has only now begun teasing that its Nexus 6 will arrive "soon." Check below for the full update.

Update 12/8/2014: US Cellular has announced the details of its Nexus 6 release date, and we've updated the information below yet again.

Update 11/20/14: Sprint has permanently reduced the price of its Nexus 6 by a full $50, so we've updated the information below to reflect that.

Update 11/14/14: Go check your order status if you bought the Nexus 6 through Google Play, because the phones are beginning to ship out to users, reports Android Police.

Interestingly these orders are shipping straight from China to customers without stopping in the US first, but it's unclear whether that will affect shipping times.

Update 11/11/14: Shortly after announcing it would sell the Nexus 6 on November 12, T-Mobile changed its plans - scroll down for the full scoop.

Google and Motorola's Nexus 6 is the latest and greatest flagship smartphone to carry the esteemed Nexus branding, and as such it's in very high demand.

Google itself began selling the Nexus 6 with Android 5.0 Lollipop long before any carriers got to offer it, but that's slowly changing.

Announcements from US carriers are finally beginning to trickle in, and we'll collect them here as they do.

So where can you get the Nexus 6? Keep reading to find out.

Google Play

Unsurprisingly Google Play was the first source to offer the Nexus 6 for sale.

It has been hard to snag one through Google's own storefront, but at this time the search giant has promised to release another shipment online every Wednesday, so at least there's some consistency.

Google Play lists the Nexus 6 starting at $650 for the 32GB version, so if you want to get a financed version cheaper on-contract or spread out your payments over several months you're going to want to scroll down and check out what the carriers have to offer.

AT&T

AT&T was one of the first US carriers to announce its Nexus 6 release date, after Google itself.

The blue carrier will begin offering the Google flagship for pre-order on Wednesday, November 12, online and in stores, though it's unclear when it's shipping out.

The Nexus 6 on AT&T will cost $249.99 on a two-year contract, $682.99 with no contract or $22.77, $28.46 or $34.15 with AT&T Next 12-month, 18-month or 14-month plans, respectively.

In addition opening a new AT&T Next line and buying a Nexus 6 can save you $50 on a Moto 360 smartwatch, Moto Hint Bluetooth earbud or Moto Sliver II6 headset, and new customers who switch from other carriers and buy a Nexus 6 will get a $150 bill credit too.

Sprint

Sprint was also quick to announce its plans for the Nexus 6, with the news that it will carry the handset online and in stores beginning Friday, November 14.

The carrier focused on its Easy Pay plans for its initial announcement, sharing that it will sell the Nexus 6 for 24 monthly payments of $29, totaling $696, not including tax and wireless service.

But then, in a surprise twist, Sprint permanently lowered its Nexus 6 price by $50. That means Easy Pay customers will shell out $27 per month instead of $29, contract customers will pay $249 with a two-year agreement, and those who'd rather just pay upfront will owe $648.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile at first got in early to announce it would begin selling the Nexus 6 on November 12, but the "un-carrier" shortly later - the same day, in fact - changed its plan.

"To give @TMobile customers the best experience possible, we're moving our #Nexus6 launch out one week to 11/19," the pink carrier said on Twitter.

Other than that unfortunate delay it seems the same price of $27.08 per month over 24 months, totaling $649.92, still applies.

US Cellular

US Cellular began selling the Nexus 6 in various configurations beginning December 8.

The fifth-biggest US carrier is selling the Nexus 6 in blue or white and at 32GB or 64GB starting at $200 with a two-year contract.

Oddly US Cellular is the only carrier currently offering the Nexus 6 in both color options.

Verizon

TechRadar confirmed with Verizon that it will carry the Nexus 6, but it was several months before we heard any more details about its plans.

As of February 3, Verizon's official site says that the Nexus 6 is "coming soon" (as pointed out by Droid Life).

That's all we have for now, but Verizon is sure to announce more details about its Nexus 6 release soon - and when it does, we'll update you right here!