Motorola's non-customizable new Moto X sailing to US Cellular

The new Moto X may have the same name as its predecessor, but it also has a bigger screen, a better camera, and other upgraded specs.

And now the updated Moto X is coming to US Cellular, though without the Moto Maker customization that makes the phone so fun.

Instead US Cellular customers will be able to buy the Moto X in stores starting October 3 for $100 on-contract or a total of $480 off-contract spread over 24 months, according to a press release.

That's for the normal black Moto X, while black leather- and bamboo-backed versions will be available for $50 with a contract or $40 more without one in late October.

Take it or leave it

That's a small gift for customers who won't have access to the Moto Maker application, which lets users highly customize the Moto X.

Even without that, though, the latest Motorola flagship has plenty to recommend it, including a beautiful 5.2-inch screen, an attractive build with aluminum trim, and a great price tag.

US Cellular still has to sit at the kids' table when all the US carriers get together for family reunions, and with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint also carrying the Moto X it can be tough to make a decision.

But US Cellular says 93% of its customers will be covered by 4G LTE by the end of the year, which isn't half bad.