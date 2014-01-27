Is Google about to kill off the Nexus?

Google's Nexus line has proven to be a good way to show off Android in its purest stock form at an affordable price.

But Mobile Review's Eldar Murtazin reckons that Google is going to kiss goodbye to its Nexus line in 2015, replacing it with a rebranded Google Play Edition series instead.

"Nexus line by Google is over in 2015," he said. "Yes – this line will be replaced by Play Edition (current name, it will be rebranded)"

Play time

Replying to an interested party on Twitter, Murtazin said he believed that Google would still launch some Nexus devices in 2014, but it'll be RIP for the line next year.

With the number of Play Edition devices that Google currently has, it wouldn't be the craziest decision to make. And if true, there's also a chance that we could see Google use Motorola to provide an almost-Nexus replacement.

However there's nothing close to an official confirmation on any of this. Murtazin has been on the money with claims in the past, though he also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S5 will get an MWC reveal - something that's looking pretty unlikely now.