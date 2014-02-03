iPhone 6 and Galaxy S5 'reported' to take screen resolution to the next level

The Samsung Galaxy S5 and iPhone 6 are two of the most anticipated mobile launches of 2014, which is why all and sundry are keen to get the specs out to the masses - and an analyst firm with previous form reckons the next wave will have super high-res screens.

A letter from KDB Daewoo Securities (who got early wind of the iPad Mini, according to Oled-display.net, which spotted the note to investors), shows alleged details regarding screen size, processor, and other key information for both new devices.

The note claims that Apple is set to release two iPhones this year in Q2 or Q3, one with a 4.7 or 4.8-inch display and the other with a much larger 5.5-inch screen - which jives with reports of an 'iPhablet' in June and the new iPhone 6 later in the year.

The iPhone 6 and iPhablet are set to come with a 1920 x 1080, 440ppi screen and a 2272 x 1280, 510ppi screen respectively.

Inside is set to feature Apple's A8 64-bit processor as well as 2GB RAM. iOS 7.2 also comes on the devices, which seems unlikely given that Apple's yearly product releases tend to be accompanied with a whole new iOS iteration.

But what about the S5?

According to that same letter, the Samsung Galaxy S5 will reportedly sport a 5.2 or 5.25-inch WQHD AMOLED screen with the 2560 x 1440 display, giving a whopping 560ppi.

It will also run Android 4.4 KitKat (no surprises there) on either a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 805 CPU or 64-bit 2GHz octa-core Exynos chip.

In order to snap photos, the memo suggests Samsung is also set to unleash its 16MP camera on the rear with a 3.2MP effort on the front, while a 3,200mAh battery will keep things running, although that doesn't play nice with previous reports of a 2,900mAh battery.

Whilst some of these specs do sound like they could hold some truth, we're still a little bit unsure. KDB Daewoo Securities isn't a source we're overly familiar with, although supposedly breaking news about the original iPad Mini shows decent form.

Either way, we're sat here sipping at our mug of salt from the fishy farm just in case.

Via BGR.