iPhone 5S screen rumoured to double pixel count at 1.5 million pixels

It remains unclear as to whether the iPhone 5S or iPhone 6 will be the name of Apple's next iPhone, but rumours suggest its screen will be extremely clear with double the pixel count.

That means the iPhone 5S display could reach a total of 1.5 million pixels, according to the Chinese-language Wei Feng Network.

This would be a vast improvement over the 727,040 pixels found in the current iPhone 5 Retina display, which stands at 640 x 1,136 resolution and 326 pixels per inch.

It would also keep Apple from trailing competitors like Samsung, which recently launched its Galaxy S4 smartphone containing a 1920 x 1080 resolution and 441 ppi.

Similarly, the HTC One features a 1920 x 1080 display at 468 ppi, heightening the iPhone 5 vs Galaxy S4 vs HTC One debate.

iPad mini-like bezel

The iPhone 5S is also said to be taking some design tips from the iPad mini by adopting a much narrower bezel around the screen like its tablet counterpart.

It's not the only Apple product taking cues from the iPad mini. The full-sized iPad 5 is rumoured to feature a thinner bezel and be 33 percent lighter than the iPad 4.

While the all-important iPhone 5S release date and price haven't been confirmed, previous reports suggest that the Apple's 2013 iPhone will enter mass production in June and launch in September.

The iPhone 5S launch should be accompanied by the company's next mobile operating system, the iOS 7, and what's expected to be a flat, skeuomorphic-free design.

Via Unwired View