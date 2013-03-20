Internal memo may reveal T-Mobile's upcoming 'UNCarrier' pricing

T-Mobile has a big event coming up next week, but a recently leaked internal memo may have spilled a few of the beans the carrier may have planned to announce.

Engadget reported Tuesday that T-Mobile's new "UNcarrier" ambitions are becoming clearer thanks to a leaked internal memo which appears to lay out some of the carrier's new plans.

The core of T-Mobile's new strategy is unlimited talk and text for all, as well as 500MB of high-speed data included at no additional charge for all plans starting at $60 per month, which includes mobile hotspot support.

For power users who need additional data, 2GB can be added for only $20 per month, and the more you buy, the cheaper it gets at only $10 per 2GB.

Sizing it up

For many, the changes may not make a huge difference: For example, T-Mobile's existing Classic Unlimited Bundle with Data starts at $79.99 per month with unlimited talk, text and up to 2GB of high-speed data.

The carrier plans to keep its unlimited data offerings on hand, but with one catch - the $90 individual plan will require a new Smartphone Mobile Hotspot (SMHS) add-on, starting at $10 per month for 2.5GB.

The report notes that the leaked Classic plans may be only part of T-Mobile's new strategy, with even more affordable, contract-free Value plans starting at $50 per month available from the carrier's own website and retail stores.

The fourth-placed U.S. carrier has already made its intentions clear to stop acting like its larger rivals, which includes a push later this year to eliminate subsidies on handsets.