Google Nexus 4 back on sale at 5pm today

It's time to open up multiple browsers and dust off your F5 key, as the Google Nexus 4 will be back in stock on the UK Google website at 5pm.

The smash hit handset with a crazily reasonable price tag sold out in 30 minutes flat when it initially went on sale in November – leaving many with a sour taste in their mouth after missing out.

Fear ye not though, for the searching portal has confirmed the Nexus 4 will be going back on sale at 5pm, although stock levels are unclear – fingers crossed they are plentiful and that Google's website can cope with the influx of visitors.

Powerhouse

The LG made handset sports an impressive 1.5Ghz quad-core processor, 4.7-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 8MP rear camera, 1.3MP front camera, NFC connectivity and runs Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

It's available in 8GB and 16GB flavours, with the former setting you back just £239 and the latter only slightly more expensive at £279.

It's being sold for much higher amounts by LG at 'normal' shops, which explains why buyers are so desperate to go through Google and grab a bargain. Trust us, it's worth it.