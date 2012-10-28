Google Android event cancelled due to Hurricane Sandy

The threat caused to the U.S east coast by Hurricane Sandy has caused Google to postpone Monday's Android launch event.

The company was expected to announce its latest line up of Nexus products as well as improvements to Android Jelly Bean in New York at 10am ET (2pm UK time).

However, with the megastorm moving its way up the eastern seaboard throughout the weekend and public transport services suspended in New York City, Google has decided it's better to be safe than sorry.

As yet, the company has not announced when the event will now take place.

The brief statement read: "We are canceling our Monday morning event in New York due to Hurricane Sandy. We will let you know our plans as soon as we know more."

Longer wait

It means a longer wait for the LG Nexus 4 smartphone, which was set to go on sale on Tuesday.

A Samsung Nexus 10 tablet has also mean heavily tipped, while a 32GB 3G-capable Nexus 7 tablet is a near certainty also.

TechRadar will bring word of when the event will now take place as soon as it is announced.

Via The Verge