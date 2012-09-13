Cricket gets first crack at prepaid iPhone 5 on Sept. 28

Coming to a prepaid and regional carrier near you

While it didn't merit a mention at Wednesday's Apple media event, Leap Wireless subsidiary Cricket Communications announced that it too will get the new iPhone 5.

In a very brief press release issued Thursday, Cricket rushed to be the first to announce availability of a prepaid iPhone 5 beginning Friday, Sept. 28.

"Cricket Communications, a leading provider of innovative and value-driven wireless services, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leap Wireless International, Inc., today announced it will offer iPhone 5, the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever, to customers in select Cricket markets in the U.S. beginning Friday, Sept. 28," the release reads.

The press release did not reveal details on pricing or capacity, and a request for further information was not immediately returned.

Regional rollout

Cricket won't be alone in providing an alternative to the big three carriers where the iPhone 5 is concerned.

According to 9to5Mac, regional carriers will also add Apple's new handset on Sept.28.

Mississippi's C Spire and Alaska's GCI both announced the iPhone 5 on their respective websites, while Appalachian Wireless took to Facebook to spread the good news.

The trio of regional carriers promise iPhone 5 pricing will come soon.

Via PRNewswire, 9to5Mac