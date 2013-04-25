A quartet of carriers will reportedly join BlackBerry Q10 picking

BlackBerry hasn't given up the fight to be relevant again in the world of Android, iOS, and Windows Phone 8 smartphones.

Though the Z10 hasn't exactly been burning up the charts, BlackBerry is still committed to its BB10 devices, including the upcoming QWERTY handset, the Q10.

Originally, BlackBerry hinted the Q10 would arrive nearly 10 weeks after the Z10 in the U.S., putting the keyboard-centric phone on track for a May/June release window.

Now Fierce Wireless claims BlackBerry has not only confirmed the Q10 will be available by the end of May, but that all four major U.S. carriers will also host the business-centric phone.

Four score

Initially, only Sprint and AT&T were confirmed to sell the Q10, but it looks like Verizon and T-Mobile will also feature the BlackBerry phone this summer.

In fact, T-Mobile will start allowing customers to register for the Q10 on April 29, though orders are open to business customers only.

"In the U.S. market, the BlackBerry Q10 is priced so it can be available at a suggested retail price of $249 on contract," a BlackBerry representative told us in a statement.

"Carriers will confirm pricing closer to availability. We expect the BlackBerry Q10 to be available in the U.S. by the end of May."

With new bigger, badder smartphones in the form of the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4 on the way, BlackBerry must do all it can to stand out from the crowd.

Releasing the Q10, and aiming it squarely at businessmen familiar with the look and feel of the company's older devices, is a good start.