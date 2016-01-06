BlackBerry Priv confirmed for Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile in 2016

The BlackBerry Priv will be available from Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile this year, the Canadian firm has confirmed during its media lounge event at CES 2016.

BlackBerry CEO John Chen took to the stage to confirm that AT&T's 60 day exclusivity on the Priv was almost up and that its slider handset would hit the other three major carriers in the country soon.

He wasn't able to give us exact dates on when you'll be able to grab the Priv on your preferred carrier, but T-Mobile's John Legere has confirmed that it'll be landing in their stores on January 26.