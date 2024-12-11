Xbox has partnered with professional darts player Luke Littler ahead of the PDC World Darts Championship

Xbox has announced a new partnership with Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler

He will wear a shirt with Xbox branding throughout the PDC World Darts Championship

His performance will also unlock community rewards

Xbox has announced a new partnership with professional darts player Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler ahead of the PDC World Darts Championship. The Championship will take place in Alexandra Palace, London from December 15, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

As part of the partnership, Littler will wear a matching shirt featuring the logos of both Xbox and the Score More with Xbox campaign. For those planning on tuning in, the stakes will be even higher than usual as his performance will be directly tied to some community rewards.

Every 180 score, nine-dart finish, or winning match throughout the Championship will increase the number of goodies up for grabs. Prizes include digital copies of EA Sports FC 25, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, EA Sports FC 25 Points for in-game purchases, and a custom Xbox Series S console and Xbox Wireless Controller.

A new trailer has been released to introduce the partnership, opening with Littler crashing into the earth as a giant Xbox green comet. It gives us a small peek at the custom console that will be up for grabs. It’s an Xbox Series S 1TB in the black colorway, although covered in a neon green graffiti-like design. The small ventilation grille has been decorated to look like a dartboard, which is admittedly quite a cool idea.

Littler, who reportedly loves Xbox gaming, said “I’m looking forward to partnering with Xbox and bringing two of my biggest passions together – darts and gaming. I hope I can provide fans with as many rewards as possible through my performances at the PDC World Darts Championship and help them score more with Xbox."

UK and Ireland Xbox gaming marketing lead Samuel Bateman added that “as a huge Xbox fan, it only made sense for us to team up with Luke and celebrate his love for gaming in a way that felt authentic. We’re wishing him every success in the upcoming PDC World Darts Championship and encourage fans in the UK to keep their eyes on Xbox UK socials to be in with a chance of winning some awesome prizes, all thanks to his extraordinary performances.”

The partnership is part of the Score More with Xbox program, which is intended to “make Xbox the most rewarding platform for all sports fans in the UK”.

