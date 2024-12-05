Xbox announces a new Squid Game collaboration with limited edition controllers, Call of Duty event, and more

Two Squid Game Xbox controllers have been revealed as part of a new Netflix collaboration.

Xbox has announced a new Squid Game collaboration

Two limited edition Xbox controllers have been revealed

An in-game crossover is also coming to Call of Duty

Xbox has announced a new collaboration with Netflix in celebration of the upcoming second season of the hit TV show Squid Game.

Two limited edition controllers are coming as part of the crossover, both created in partnership with gaming peripheral brand SCUF. The first is the Pink Guard Instinct Pro Controller for Xbox, which has an eye-catching pink design inspired by the bright guard uniforms in the show.

If you want to get your hands on this limited edition gamepad, it will be available via Best Buy Drops or the SCUF website. The Game Over controller, also by SCUF, is then based on the competitor’s tracksuits and is numbered from 1 to 456. It will be available as a competition prize as part of ‘Squid Game: The Experience at Manhattan Mall, New York on December 16.

You can also tune in to an Xbox Twitch Livestream for another chance to win, or enter a sweepstakes for the controller by reposting a recent contest announcement post on X / Twitter.

Those participating in the in-person event will also be up for a chance of winning the ‘Young Hee Gaming Cabinet Grand Prize’ - a full-size gamer cabinet inspired by the Red Light, Green Light doll that comes with both controller variants, a Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop, an Xbox Series X console plus a standard Xbox Wireless Controller, Asus ROG Ally X, and a 12 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code.

Both controllers are based on the SCUF Instinct Pro Controller, a premium Xbox pad that boasts features like remappable rear paddles, configuration profiles, trigger lock settings, and interchangeable thumbsticks.

A Squid Game integration is also coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in January next year, which will presumably see the addition of some new cosmetic items inspired by the show.

