Ubisoft has made its loyalty program even better - here’s how it could save you some cash
Pre-orders and new releases are now eligible for discounts
- Ubisoft has upgraded its loyalty program
- Earned Units can now be redeemed for a 20% discount on pre-orders and new releases
- 100 Units are required for the discount
Publisher Ubisoft has upgraded its Ubisoft Store loyalty program on PC, increasing the number of games that are eligible to receive discounts from earned Units.
Previously, 100 Units could be used to receive a 20% discount on your entire basket at checkout - even relatively recent releases if they were over three months old. The discount would stack with promotions too, which is a recipe for some really excellent deals.
It’s a loyalty program that I’ve taken a lot of advantage of myself, as it can make steeply discounted games that little bit cheaper. On top of this, Units can also be redeemed for in-game items in some titles, like a bonus skin or two in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege or an outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage.
What really sets this particular scheme apart, however, is the fact that Units can be earned for free by completing challenges in certain Ubisoft games. They are also awarded as a purchase bonus, with 1 Unit per $1 spent.
Towards the end of last week, Ubisoft sent out an email confirming that it would be upgrading the scheme to make it even better. “We’ve expanded our program, allowing you to exchange Units on a wider selection of products,” it reads.
It goes on to state that the 20% will now apply to pre-orders and brand new releases, removing the three-month requirement. This is going to be pretty big news if you’ve had your eye on any upcoming Ubisoft release like Assassin’s Creed Shadows, though pre-orders for that specific title aren't open quite yet.
New Ubisoft accounts are given 100 Units from the get go too, so if you don’t yet have one set up you’re able to get one discount completely on the house.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.