Court orders WordPress parent company to stop blocking WP Engine access

Judge orders Automattic to stop blocking WP Engine’s access to its servers

WordPress owner must also restore access to how it was before the falling out

Automattic CEO has indicated he’s unhappy with the decision

In the latest development in what has been a chequered few months for the WordPress hosting platform, the US District Court for the Northern District of California has sided with WP Engine in its battle against Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com.

The court’s order demands Automattic stop, “blocking, disabling, or interfering with WPEngine’s and/or its employees’, users’, customers’, or partners’ access to WordPress.org” and “interfering with WPEngine’s control over, or access to, plugins or extensions.”

Judge Martínez-Olguín also criticized Automattic’s defense, which argued WP Engine’s reliance on WordPress.org resource was self-imposed, noting Automattic’s targeted actions specifically against WP Engine exacerbated the harm.

WP Engine comes out victorious?

The dispute began when Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg accused WP Engine of being a “cancer” for taking more than it gives to the open source project.

Mullenweg later banned WP Engine from accessing WordPress.org’s resources for free after days of tit-for-tat arguments.

Apart from blocking WP Engine’s access to WordPress.org servers, WP Engine also accused Mullenweg of seizing control of its Advanced Custom Fields (ACF) plugin. In response to Automattic's drastic measures, WP Engine took legal action.

Judge Martínez-Olguín confirmed that Automattic’s “conduct is designed to induce breach or disruption.”

The court also heard WP Engine “experienced a 14% increase in the average number of daily cancellation requests between September 26 and 30, and an increase of 17% in cancellation requests between October 1 and October 14, as compared to September 1 through September 25.”

The Judge also demanded Automattic “[restores] WPEngine’s and Related Entities’ access to WordPress.org in the manner that such access existed as of September 20, 2024,” including to functionality and development resources, data resources, security resources and support resources.

A WPEngine spokesperson told TechRadar Pro, "We are grateful that the court has granted our motion for a preliminary injunction. The order will bring back much-needed stability to the WordPress ecosystem. WP Engine is focused on serving our partners and customers and working with the community to find ways to ensure a vigorous, and thriving WordPress community.”

We’ve reached out to Automattic for their responses to the court ruling, but did not immediately receive a response - however, Mullenweg did share another user’s X post seemingly indicative of his disagreement. It reads: “Agree with him or not, the court is forcing an open source maintainer into providing services to a user.”