Panasonic Lumix G95 rugged mirrorless camera launched in India starting at Rs 94,990

Panasonic has added a new mirrorless camera, the Lumix G95 to its fleet of robust snappers. The Lumix G95 is targeted towards videographers and photography enthusiasts as it is capable of of recording videos in 4K at 30fps in addition to creating 4K photos.

Panasonic Lumix G95 is available across India starting at Rs 94,990 with a G95M kit (12-60mm lens) while the G95H kit (14-140mm lens) is priced at Rs 1,09,990.

"Boasting of features like Post Focus function, 4K live cropping, geo-tagging, integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, high-resolution 4K video output, and pre-installed VLOG L, Lumix G95’s aims to provide unparalleled creative freedom to users. Moreover, despite its high performance, the camera has a superior energy efficiency with a compact size for high mobility," said Mr. Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head- Digital Imaging, Panasonic India.

Panasonic Lumix G95 features

Apart from its ability to record in 4K, the Lumix G95 features 20.3MP sensor supported by a 5-axis integral blade stabilizer (IBS) that assist it while shooting videos. The company claims that the G95 is capable of acquiring the focus in 0.7 seconds, courtesy of the new Venus engine and supports enhanced face and eye detection to create crisp pictures.

The Lumix G95 has 49 focus detection areas and supports Depth-From-Defocus (DFD) technology that enables faster burst shooting modes-- 9fps in AFS and 6fps in AFC.

The camera has a wide dynamic range which comes in handy during post-production processes. The video output is fixed at 8-bit and the G95 comes pre-loaded with V-Log L settings that provides advanced tools for use during post-process.

Panasonic Lumix G95 has a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a microphone input port. Users can easily monitor the audio while recording using the two ports.

It features a rugged design that makes it splash and dust resistant and has a flip-out screen that can be titled up and down by upto 250-degrees. The camera also comes fitted with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules for remote access using a smartphone.