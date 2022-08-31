Oppo unveils new interesting tech - All details here

Audio player loading…

Kicking off the Oppo Developer Conference (ODC 2022), the Chinese brand has unveiled its Pantanal cross-platform smart system, Oppo Carlink solution for enhanced smartphone-car integration, and the Oppo Sense health algorithm along with a Rs 23 billion plan to support developers and creators working with it.

One of the plans of Oppo is to build an open, symbiotic, and thriving ecosystem for all kinds of devices. Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Oppo said: "We will live in a world where smart devices are everywhere. These smart devices should not be simply connected but integrated to serve users and help realize the future of the Internet of Experience."

Oppo's newly-unveiled technologies explained

During ODC 2022, Oppo introduced Pantanal which is its first cross-platform system designed to break boundaries between different devices and systems. It can understand and anticipate users' needs and provide services at the right time in the right way. "As a cross-platform system, Pantanal will make it easier for developers to develop and deploy services across multiple platforms, lowering cost while increasing efficiency," Oppo said.

Oppo's Carlink solution provides integration for smartphones and automobiles. The idea is to help users access a smartphone's computing power and app ecosystem without changing existing in-vehicle infotainment systems, while smartphones can provide services through the car via software pushes.

Oppo has also announced a partnership with SAIC Motor to work together on integrating smart devices and automobiles. Oppo had earlier signed an agreement with Tesla China to use its smartphones as digital keys for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in China.

The company also announced the debut of its self-developed Oppo Sense algorithm, which features breakthroughs in cardiovascular health, fitness, and sleep tracking. It will also further its collaboration with global partners to improve connectivity between IoT products and develop health management apps, hardware, and services designed to help detect the onset of certain chronic diseases.

Oppo allocates Rs 23 billion for developers

'Oppo Open Platform' supports developers in areas such as app services, graphics processing, and interconnectivity. More than 300,000 developers and 700,000 creators have joined with Oppo to distribute their products and services to users across multiple platforms.

It also announced that it will allocate Rs 23 billion worth of resources towards its Gravity Plan in 2023 to support developers in building an ecosystem together.

During the event, Oppo also shared updates from its first Research Institute Innovation Accelerator, which recently ended. The program was launched earlier this year to empower technology professionals and entrepreneurs to bring their innovative solutions to life and create a better future together with OPPO.

Among 536 submissions from 39 countries and regions, ten winning proposals were selected, with each proposal exploring innovative solutions to challenges in Accessible Technology and Digital Health. In addition to receiving $46,000 in grants, the ten winners will receive support from Oppo and its partners to help them further develop and implement their ideas.