Oppo teams up with Spotify for more customised music experience

Audio player loading…

ColorOS 13, Oppo's new interface based on Android 13, is being rolled out since mid August. It is fluid to use and looks good. And it integrates with popular audio streaming platform Spotify and allows you to add some custom widgets to it that can be accessed quickly from your home screen.

Today, Oppo formally announced a new partnership with Spotify to create a simple and customizable music experience on Oppo smartphones through the ColorOS 13 OS.

Thanks to this integration, Spotify app is now on the home screen of Oppo devices, and listeners can get easier access and and control to music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Spotify and Oppo: Audio access made easy

(Image credit: Oppo)

In a statement, Oppo said listeners may register for and use the Spotify service. It includes Smart Always-On-Display (AOD), and listeners can now know what Spotify content is currently playing simply by glancing at the AOD and double-clicking on the music control panel, without the need to wake the device up. The AOD integration also allows users to access and control playback of their favorite audio content from Spotify and access Spotify content recommendations, without unlocking the device.

There is also the new Shelf feature in ColorOS 13 that includes an in-built Spotify Card, It gives content recommendations and through which users can access their favorite music with just a slide.

Further, an alarm integration in the ColorOS 13 Clock app enables users to wake up every morning to their chosen Spotify tracks, playlists and podcasts.

"Our partnership with Spotify represents a new exploration into the possibilities of smartphone operating systems," Gary Chen, Head of OPPO Software Product, said.

Ian Geller, Global Head of Consumer Business Development at Spotify said, "At Spotify, we’re always working to offer our users the best listening experience out there. Through our partnership with Oppo, we aim to elevate the Spotify experience.

ColorOS is available in 67 languages, including English and Hindi.