OnePlus 6 will be more expensive than the OnePlus 5T in India

OnePlus 6 rumours have been coming at us non-stop and now there’s information about the new smartphone reportedly being Rs 4,000 more expensive than its predecessor. As per True-Tech.net, the base model with 64GB storage could cost anywhere between Rs 33,999 and Rs 36,999 and the 128GB variant could be priced between Rs 38,999 and Rs 42,999.

They also stipulated that a 256GB variant might be coming as well, priced between Rs 44,999 and Rs 48,999. But, they’ve also said that the 'OnePlus 6 Premium' may not necessarily launch alongside the two former models. Either way, the OnePlus 6 will have the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The RAM for either phone hasn’t been disclosed but rumours suggest that the 64GB variant will be paired with 6GB RAM, while the 128GB model could have as much as 8GB RAM. The source was correct last year as well when predicting the price of the OnePlus 5.

When can you buy it?

It was only recently that OnePlus revealed the launch date for the OnePlus 6. Though the phone will be launching globally on May 16 and 17, it will launch in India at 3 PM on May 17 in Mumbai.

If fans want to watch the launch but aren’t in the city, they can always catch the live stream online on the OnePlus Facebook, YouTube or Twitter channels.

Once it goes on sale, the OnePlus 6 will available exclusively through Amazon.

A lot of people are excited, not only for the phone but for the OnePlus 6 Avengers Limited Edition that’s officially been confirmed. Design features that are definitely going to be coming to the basic OnePlus 6 smartphones are the screen notch, headphone jack, glass back and some form of water resistance.