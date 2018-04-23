OnePlus 6 to be made from new materials according to teaser

The OnePlus 6 is sure to be an upgrade on the inside, but it could also sport some significant changes on the outside, as OnePlus has posted a new teaser on Twitter saying that the phone uses new materials.

They haven’t said what those materials might be, but some earlier leaked images from ITHome show the phone with what appears to be a glass back, which would be a change from the metal-backed OnePlus 5T.

Leaker Evan Blass has also previously leaked an image showing a textured back of some kind, which would also be a change, so the news of new materials doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Same expert craftsmanship, new materials. #OnePlus6 pic.twitter.com/4ded4eFZMjApril 20, 2018

Designed to delight

The teaser also includes a new image, which possibly shows the back of the OnePlus 6, though not in any kind of detail. The focus rather is the text ‘Designed by OnePlus’, suggesting that the company is putting a real focus on the design of its next flagship, which could mean that more is changing than just the materials.

For one thing we already know that the phone will have a notch above the screen, but based on this teaser we wouldn’t be surprised if the design changes in other, more subtle ways too.

We should know soon, as the OnePlus 6 is expected to land imminently, with current rumors pointing to an April or – more likely – May launch.