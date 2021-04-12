One.com owner snaps up WordPress experts WP Media

The parent company of web services brand one.com, group.ONE, has acquired WordPress-focussed website performance company WP Media.

Established in 2014, WP Media has a portfolio of optimization plugins for the popular content management system (CMS) and a user base of over 200,000 customers.

WP Media’s acquisition is group.ONE’s second acquisition of a WordPress-focused company, and follows their purchase of Finnish web hosting company Zoner, last year.

“In today’s digital environment, page load speed is positively correlated with user experience, reputation, and revenue. At group.ONE, our goal is to be the best in the market when it comes to WordPress performance,” said group.ONE’s CEO Stephan Wolfram commenting on the importance of the acquisition.

Faster page loads

The acquisition gives group.ONE charge of WP Media’s intuitive and popular plugins and services including WP Rocket, Imagify, and WP Rocket’s custom content delivery network, RocketCDN.

WP Rocket is notable for being one of the most popular and feature-rich WordPress caching plug-in with a user base of well over a million websites.

Imagify too is a popular choice by WordPress hosts to optimize images and claims to optimize over four million images everyday.

While group.ONE hopes to extend the use of WP Media’s WordPress performance optimization tools and services to its users, it notes that WP Media will continue to operate as an independent brand and all its employees will continue with the company.